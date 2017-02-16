Wylie man sentenced for child porn

(Photo: fotokon, fotokon)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A 40-year-old Wylie, Texas man will spend time in federal prison for child pornography violations.



Jesse McQuade was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty on Sep. 13, 2016, to possession of child pornography.



According to information presented in court, in April 2016, an undercover officer was investigating a peer-to-peer network that shared child pornography files. The downloaded files connected to a computer user at McQuade's home in Wylie.



Agents obtained digital media during a federal search warrant executed in August of 2016. The files contained child pornography, including some that depicted prepubescent minors and sadistic/masochistic conduct.



This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.



This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Plano Police Department and the Wylie Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller.

