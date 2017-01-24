Dallas WWII Vet needs help following house fire

Billy Preston has served his country in WW II as a Navy seaman, as an investigator with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department assisting in the JFK assassination investigation, and a few decades more as a Dallas County Constable. But at 91-years-old it’s his current chapter where he’s the one who could use a little help.



Two weeks ago on a Monday morning he awoke to a small fire in the corner of his bedroom at his East Dallas home where he’s lived for more than 40 years.



"So I was gonna get up and go get a bucket of water and that's when it blowed me plum across the room. And boy that flame already hit the ceiling and it was rolling,” he said. "It was about on my butt. You couldn't have caught me with a jet airplane,” he laughed about how quickly he got his 91-year-old bones to move and escape the flames.



He survived with one of his dogs. Another dog and a cat did not. And neither did a house full of memories of a colorful 91 years.



He enlisted in the Navy, with his mother’s permission, at the age of 16. He spent time in Japan, part of it in Nagasaki Harbor just weeks after the atomic bomb. Later, he was station near Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he always remembers one particular excursion ashore: a chance meeting with a heavily-tanned well-dressed American.



"He said all you swab jockies come down to the hotel tonight and the drinks are on me all night long. Guess who it was? Ernest Hemmingway. We went over there we drank ‘til 3:30 in the morning. He was a card I tell you. He throwed a hell of a party for us. Boy we had a hell of a time!"



But most of those memories, and the mementos of his time in public service in Dallas too, went up in the fire.



"Everything,” he said. "I just barely got out alive I tell you."



For the moment he's living on a couch in the living room at his daughter's house in Little Elm. A daughter who also let us know that Billy Preston, 6-months shy of his 92nd birthday, is fighting skin cancer too.



"He'd be the dad who shows up with a dozen long stem roses and that takes a million pictures of me,” Whitney Preston said of her memories of a dad, 60 years her senior, taking her to every father daughter dance he could. “And all the famous people he's met, all the places he's traveled, all the things he's done, I wish I was as cool as my dad,” she laughed.



Billy Preston has never been the kind to ask for help. His friends are asking for help for him. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Billy get back on his feet, back in his house, and back to living his extraordinary life.



"It's amazing you know. He deserves it. He always helps everybody else,” his daughter said of the people who have offered help so far. “I'm just really thankful and I know he is too."



As for Billy, he says he’s considering slowing down a bit.



"Well I'm gonna rest now I think. Live life. Start taking it easy for a change. About time I retired I think,” he laughed.



An overdue retirement for a public servant who deserves it.



"He's lived like six lives you know,” Whitney said.



And now is friends are looking for help to get him through at least one more.



