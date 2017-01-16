One dead, two hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO -- A man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a head-on crash on I-35 early Sunday morning.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Walzem Road.

A wrong-way driver was headed southbound on I-35 in a pickup truck when he struck a Mazda passenger car.

The truck driver had to be rushed to SAMMC along with a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda, 28-year-old Armando Ortiz, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The wreck shut down I-35 for a short time Sunday morning.

