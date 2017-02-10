Wrong way driver causes head-on collision; I-35 NB shut down

VON ORMY, TEXAS - A head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver shut down Interstate 35 North Friday morning.

The accident took place on I-35 near the 13500 block of Benton City Road and Neighborhood Road in Von Ormy just before 3 a.m.

A driver of a Lexus was heading the wrong way on I-35 and crashed head-on into an SUV.

The accident stopped traffic on I-35 until around 6:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, it appeared the driver of the Lexus attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and arrested by Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The driver and passenger of the SUV did not have life-threatening injuries and are expected to be alright.

The driver will face charges, police said.

Accident in #VonOrmy on I-35 NB at Benton Cty Rd and Neighborhood Rd, stop and go traffic back to Kinney Rd, delay of 8 mins #traffic — TTN San Antonio (@TotalTrafficSAT) February 10, 2017

