Wounded Warriors gear up for Soldier Ride through Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- Around 30 wounded and injured veterans from around Texas got fitted for bicycles on Thursday in New Braunfels to gear up for the Wounded Warrior soldier ride.

Adalberto Castaneda and his brother flew to San Antonio from El Paso to participate in the ride. Castaneda, known to his Navy buddies as Cas, spent 21 years in the military. He deployed four times and his body bears the brunt of his service. A serious injury in Iraq ended his Naval career and he ended up in a wheelchair.

Doctors told him he'd never walk again, and while he’ can’t walk, he's still getting fitted for a bike to go on a new adventure.

"It's always the unknown, like when we did our convoys. We didn't know what was going to happen so those kind of emotions, those kind of triggers come up," Castaneda said.

The ride starts on Friday at 9 a.m. at Bulverde Community Park and continues on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Canyon Lake.

