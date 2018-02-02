Worker's leg amputated to free him from trencher in Frisco

A surgeon amputated a worker's leg to free him from a trenching machine after an accident Thursday morning in Frisco.
Frisco firefighters were called to the scene at about 9 a.m. and found the worker "entangled in the trenching blades of the machine," read a state from the Frisco Fire Department.
A surgeon was flown to the scene, where he amputated the man's leg. The patient was then flown to Medical City of Plano. As of 4:45 p.m., the worker's condition is unknown.
This is a developing report
