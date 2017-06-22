Women allege racism kept them out of Uptown Dallas bar

DALLAS -- A group of African American women say they believe it was their race, not their clothing, that led to them being turned away from an Uptown Dallas bar.

On Saturday night, Traci Burst of Fort Worth and two of her girlfriends started their evening at the W Hotel in Dallas. They then met friends in Uptown and say they decided to go to Trophy Room on McKinney Avenue.

She says when they reached the front of the line, the doorman said they couldn't enter.

"He goes 'Oh I’m sorry, you guys are out of our dress code. It’s just too casual so you can’t come in,'" she said.

Wednesday, WFAA met Burst outside the bar that lists its dress code on its Facebook page as ‘dressy.’

"I was wearing exactly what you see now," she said. "A blouse, a skirt, heels."

She says her friends were in the same kind of outfit.

"[We were] done up. We should be able to get in anywhere," Burst said.

Burst was surprised based on what she says she saw through the Trophy Room door.

"I saw shorts with holes in them, jeans, dirty tennis shoes, khaki shorts, boat shoes," she said.

She was also surprised by what she saw outside the bar as well.

"We were like 'Oh my gosh, look at all these other groups that could not get in!" Burst said.

After she and her friends were turned away, she got on Facebook Live to talk about it. In the video, she speaks with three other groups of African Americans outside the bar, who all say they were told they couldn't get in because of the dress code. Burst believes the groups were kept out, because of their race.

On the Trophy Room's Facebook page, her complaint alleging racism at the door joined five others, dating back to last October. The business’ owner, Jeremiah Miranda, responded in a post, promising to look into the situation.

He told WFAA in a statement: "Discrimination based on race, sexual orientation, religion or any other basis is never tolerated at The Trophy Room. We are investigating the claims made about our handling of this situation and we take this matter very seriously. As a small business owner of Mexican-American descent, I have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination and I will address my team as appropriate once I have gathered all of the facts."

Burst hopes he does, but it isn’t dampening her drive to share how she felt Saturday night. She and her friends plan to protest the establishment Saturday night.

