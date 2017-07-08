Woman suing Lyft for $1M, says she was sexually assaulted by driver in S.A.

Pedestrians cross the street in front of a Lyft car on June 12, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County woman is suing and Lyft and one of its drivers, Refugio Campos, for $1 million after she said she was sexually assaulted in a car in downtown San Antonio on June 10.

According to the lawsuit filed in Bexar County, while the woman was in the vehicle downtown, Refugio pulled the car over, got into the backseat, and sexually assaulted her. She says that she suffered severe bodily harm and emotional damage.

The lawsuit states that Lyft failed to provide a safe environment and that since Refugio was acting as an employee at the time of the assault, that the company is liable for damages.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in the case, but the San Antonio Police Department says that this is an ongoing investigation.

