Woman shot by hitman now has a message of hope

FRISCO, Texas -- Prayer is how Nancy Howard says she got through the darkest days of her life.



In August of 2012, Howard was shot in the face by a hired killer who confronted her in her Carrollton, Texas, driveway. "I was dying when I called 911," Howard said.



Howard lost her eye that night. The bullet lodged in her lung. It is still there to this day. "I had a collapsed lung and bleeding profusely, and I didn't know if I was going to survive," she said.

Her ex-husband, Frank Howard, paid to have her killed. "I was being followed by people who were hunting me down, and I had no idea I was being followed," she said.



Frank Howard took everything from her. He took her home, her money and almost her children. For years, she couldn't find a job.



"I had reached a point that said, 'Lord, I don't even understand what is your plan. Surely, you didn't save me to be on the street and not have a way to support myself,'" she said.



Four months ago, she found a job at a Frisco law firm, which is faith-based. She is now helping the firm's clients during their difficult time dealing with probate and divorce cases.



"There is no question God wanted her here, and we work great together as a team,” said her boss, Susan Barnett.



Howard has written a book detailing her painful journey.



"It's not a pretty story, but it's a story that I hope encourages others, encourages those who have been hurt, wounded, whether it be physically, mentally, emotionally or psychologically," she said.



Howard says she wants to share with others one message that if they just believe, they, too, can make it through the toughest challenges in life.

