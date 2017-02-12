Woman on the run after injuring Port Arthur officer

Port Arthur Police Department (Photo: KBMT)

PORT ARTHUR - Bridge City Police Department contacted Port Arthur Police Department at approximately 1:30 Sunday afternoon in an attempt to locate a teal colored 2000 Honda Civic that was involved in a theft at the Bridge City Walmart.

The vehicle’s license plate number was JFH0274 and was registered to an address at the Cedar Ridge Apartments. Port Arthur Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle and driver in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The driver, 37-year-old Patrise Young who attempted to flee after being detained by officers. Young struck a Port Arthur Police Officer with her vehicle and caused serious bodily injury to the officer. The Officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The Honda Civic was last seen Northbound on US 69. The front door to the Honda Civic was partially open and unable to be closed due to damage.

If the vehicle is located, contact the Port Arthur Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or 409-983-8600.

(© 2017 KBMT)