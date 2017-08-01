Woman finds creative way to sneak protest banner into Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas -- On the first day of the Special Session in the Texas State Legislature, hundreds gathered inside and outside of the Capitol to protest the proposed agenda.

One of those groups, TX 21 Indivisible, had a conundrum. They wanted to get a banner for their group inside the building, but were worried it would be prohibited.

"We knew protest banners are often stopped," Member Siri Gurubhagavathula said. "One of our group members suggested making it on a Sari."

Gurubhagavathula, an Indian native, said the idea made sense. She'd worn Saris in formal conditions before - and once unfurled, it would be a good size for a banner.

Well, their plan went off without a hitch. Gurubhagavathula said the security didn't bother them, only asking that they not hang the banner over the banister.

So why go to such great lengths to protest in person?

"We weren't being heard," Gurubhagavathula explained. "We'd tried calling, writing, protesting and more and got nothing in return."

She said she hopes her actions don't cause increased scrutiny on Sari-wearers going forward, but believed the cause this time was worth the risk.

© 2017 KVUE-TV