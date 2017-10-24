Cedar Hill man charged with killing neighbor, injuring 2 others

CEDAR HILL, Texas -- A man has been arrested after police say he shot his three next-door neighbors, killing one and leaving the other two in critical condition.

Danny Silvers, 68, was arrested after the shooting in the 300 block of Halifax Court. He's been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's currently being held in the DeSoto jail.

Police found the three victims shot at about 8 p.m. Monday. A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital.

Silvers was arrested at the scene and the weapon was recovered.

The victims' names haven't been released.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.

© 2017 WFAA-TV