Sugar Land woman indicted after deadly Spring Break crash on South Padre

A grand jury indicted Daisy Joy Decker, 21, of Sugar Land on nine felony charges. (Photo: CBS 4 News)

A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Sugar Land woman on nine felony charges roughly six months after she killed another woman during Spring Break, according to court records.

Investigators believe Daisy Jo Decker was intoxicated on March 17, 2017 when she struck six people with a car on South Padre Island, according to a statement released by the South Padre Island Police Department.

The crash killed Maria Selena Patino, 19, of Los Fresnos and injured at least five other people. Patino graduated from Los Fresnos High School in 2015 and enrolled at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.

Officers arrested Decker after the crash. She's now charged with:

Manslaughter, a second-degree felony

Accident involving injury, an unassigned felony

Accident involving injury, an unassigned felony

Accident involving injury, an unassigned felony

Accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony

Accident involving death, a second-degree felony

Intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony

Court records don't list an attorney for Decker, who couldn't be reached for comment.

