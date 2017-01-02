Woman arrested, man sought in connection with Killeen murder case

Photos provided by Killeen Police

KILLEEN - A woman police claim is linked to a December murder in Killeen has been arrested.

Killeen Police apprehended Tarah Ann Nichols on Friday near the intersection of Stonetree Drive and Veteran's Memorial Boulevard. She was wanted on a warrant charging her with tampering or fabricating evidence in the homicide investigation.

Nichols was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who sent her to the Killeen City Jail on a half million dollars bond.

Detectives said they believe Nichols has information relevant to the murder of Donte Javon Samuels, 22, who was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of South 56th Street on Dec. 22.

Killeen Police also released a photo of a man they believe was involved in Samuels' death.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or through www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All tips are anonymous and could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

