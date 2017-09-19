Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating after skeletal remains found near Round Rock

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Skeletal remains were found just outside the Round Rock city limits Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Round Rock police said they were notified about a deceased person at 4:15 p.m.

The remains were found near the 2000 block of Brushy Creek Road.

Officials said because the remains were found outside the city limits, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office would take over the investigation.

At a press conference, the sheriff's office said they do not believe foul play is involved in this case.

No other details were immediately available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV