Williamson County deputy's lost bag with gun, ammo inside returned, sheriff says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Update:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirms a lost weapon bag with a gun and ammo inside was returned safely to the sheriff's office Wednesday night.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted just before 7 p.m. that a citizen heard about their post asking for help tracking the bag down, and returned it to the office.

Chody said the employee in question "will have due process just as he should".

Lost Firearm located! Thank you to the citizen who heard about our post and found bag with firearm inside. He brought to our office!! pic.twitter.com/VTMY0IsXBA — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) September 20, 2017

Previous Story:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a lost weapon bag with a gun and ammo inside.

According to the sheriff's office, the bag -- which included a .45 caliber glock, three magazines with 10 rounds, one magazine with 10 rounds and seven magazines with 13 rounds -- was reported missing by a deputy at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities believe the bag fell out of the deputy's vehicle while driving to the Williamson County Sheriff's Firing Range from Airport Road and the Lakeway area in Georgetown.

Sheriff Robert Chody is asking anyone who finds the bag to call 911 immediately to report it.

