Williamson County couple survives RV rollover after tornado

THRALL, Texas -- Families in Williamson County were still cleaning up Tuesday after two tornadoes rolled through Presidents' Day. The two EF-2s were the strongest to hit the county in 17 years.

“It felt like someone picked up the RV and shook it like a can,” Resident Tammie Adams said.



She and her husband moved to Thrall, a small town in Williamson County, in November. They planned to build a home on the newly bought property but were temporarily staying in the camper. It’s where they were when they got the warning to take cover around midnight.



"He opened the door and he said, 'It's not even raining' and closed the door and within minutes we were tumbling," Adams said.



Both rattled inside the metal box with nothing to hold onto.



"I was crouched next to the little cubby next to the closet and the bed,” Adams said.

The RV rolled about three times before stopping, Adam’s husband was pinned between the bed and dresser. Adams struggled to hold up the mattress for as long as she could. She says it happened in just under five minutes, hardly enough time to react.

Adams was somehow able to find her phone and call 911, fire crews had to cut a hole through the roof, pulling the two out to safety.

The couple was left scratched and bruised. Adams also broke her toe in two places.

"Neither one of us have ever been through this,” Adams said.

The storage unit was the only thing still intact, loaded with clothes and other belongings.

She says all the things they lost are replaceable, instead Adams looks to their safety as the silver lining.

A family friend is trying to help the couple with finances and has set up a GoFundMe page in their name.

