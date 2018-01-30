WilCo sheriff cracking down on child sexual predators

(Photo: KVUE)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is taking steps to crack down on child sexual predators.

Just last week, the Child Exploitation Unit of the Texas Attorney General's Office arrested 30-year-old Alberto Vazquez in Georgetown when they said he showed up to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Sheriff Robert Chody couldn't give KVUE too many details about what steps his office is taking to catch predators, but he has a strong warning for them.

"If you're a child predator, be careful, because we're lurking out there, and the sheriff's department is lurking out there. The Attorney General's Office is lurking out there. If they think they can come to Williamson County, and they've gotten away with it in the past, maybe they have, not anymore," he said.

Chody said he plans to tweet out photos of every sexual predator they catch.

