What the texting ban would mean for Texans

“I’m getting sleepy.”

That text message cost Joyce Osborne’s son his life.

Thomas Osborne died in 2016 after a fiery crash that destroyed everything – except his cell phone and that fateful text.

Since then, Osborn has been sharing her son’s story with lawmakers as she pushed for a statewide ban on texting while driving.

The ban passed the Texas Senate Friday. The House is expected to follow and send it to Governor Greg Abbott.

If signed, the bill will go into effect September 1, raising new questions about what you will be able to do behind the wheel.

HB 62 is a statewide texting while driving ban; meaning there are exemptions to use other functions on your phone like, GPS and changing a car stereo. The bill also allows drivers to text while the vehicle is stopped or in an emergency.

“I think it will make a difference,” said Joyce Osborne. “I also think it’s sad we have to have a law to make a difference.”

The House version of the bill requires police to either see someone texting while driving or have other evidence to prove the person was texting.

Getting caught is a misdemeanor and carries a fine between $25 and $200.

