What can you bring to tube on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers?

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- This Memorial Day weekend, many people will be heading out to tube on the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers. The Mayor of New Braunfels says that, as of right now, the rules about what you can bring with you while tubing remain the same as last year.

Food and beverages are permitted in any type of container, but no Styrofoam or glass is allowed. Those rules may change this summer, however. Six years ago, an ordinance was passed that banned disposable containers for food and beverages. That ordinance was later reversed but just last week, a judge from an appeals court said that the ordinance should stand. The mayor of New Braunfels, Barron Casteel, said that nothing will change right now and that it could take up to two months for a decision to be finalized.

Local tubing outfitters said that the last two summers the ban was in place, their businesses suffered, and they're worried that could happen again.

Mayor Casteel says that he doesn't think a ban on disposable containers will hurt the local economy or tourism in the area. He says that the issue is really about keeping the rivers clean.

"Our goal is to mitigate the litter," he said. "And now that we know that the container ban if approved and mandated by the third court is lawful, then we want to make sure that everyone understands it so we're effective."

