WeAreAllTexas march, rally unfolds in Downtown Austin

The scene of a march and rally called #WeAreAllTexas in Downtown Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A group of Texans took part in a #WeAreAllTexas march and rally to protest "the anti-immigrant and anti-refugee agenda in the Texas Legislature" Tuesday morning.

According to Jolt, an organization that "builds the political power and influence of Latinos in our democracy," the group met at 10 a.m. at Austin City Hall and from there, they marched to the Texas State Capitol.

