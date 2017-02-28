Telecommunications officers (from left) Denera White and Jessica Martin helped save a victim who was being held against her will. (PHOTO: Courtesy of the Seguin Police Department) (Photo: Seguin PD, Custom)

SEGUIN, Texas - Telecommunications officers saved a woman who had been held against her will earlier this month, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The incident started when police said dispatchers received a 911 open-line call on Feb. 10 and heard a man and a woman arguing in the background.

SPD said Jessica Martin, a telecommunications officer, heard a woman on the call saying that a man wanted to commit suicide and that she was afraid of him. Moments later, the line disconnected and Martin tried contacting the caller again several times.

When she eventually did reach the caller, the woman on the line told Martin that everything was ok. They were reportedly disconnected.

Police said the telecommunications office became suspicious of this behavior and was able to make contact with the victim once again. Once contact was reestablished, a telecommunications officer asked the victim a "series of simple questions to understand where she was and how they could help her."

Officers found out that the woman was traveling north on the SH 130 Tollway outside of Seguin and headed toward Austin.

The Seguin Police Department also posted recordings of the 911 calls on its Facebook page.

Telecommunications supervisor Denera White spoke with the victim and gave the victim her personal cell phone number so they could communicate via text.

The Austin Police Department and Travis County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and found the woman and male suspect.

Austin police also used a helicopter to search from the air.

"They're looking for you to help. Do you see the helicopter? Hang in there. We will find you. Have faith," White told the victim in a text message.

Enrique Leiner, 41, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint in connection with this case.

"On this day like many others, the Seguin Police Department's telecommunication's division represented our agency's values, training level and compassion. We would absolutely commend our outstanding telecommunication division and give thanks to Austin Police Department and the Travis County Sherriff's Office for their caring attitude and determination in solving this case," said Seguin Police Department Chief Kevin Kelso.

