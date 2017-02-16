Man straps giant stuffed teddy bear to scooter for girlfriend

Remember the guy riding his scooter carrying the big, stuffed teddy bear? We found the mystery man!

David Guerra said that he was headed to his girlfriend’s house to deliver the bear on Valentine’s Day, and we can report that she loved her gift.

After receiving photos and videos of him traveling with the giant bear, KHOU 11's sister station KENS 5 launched a search to find him on Facebook.

Guerra said he used a zip tie to strap the bear to himself while riding on his scooter. He was riding with it for about 40 minutes.

"It was kind of hard because I wanted to get more stuff, but I knew I couldn't take it. [The bear's] foot rubbed against the back wheel and burned. She didn't care," he said.

Guerra said he didn't expect all of the attention his efforts gained on social media, but his girlfriend, Casey, was excited.

"This girl is worth going through some crazy obstacles to make her happy," he said.

