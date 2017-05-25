Watercrafts you can't use on Lake Austin Memorial Day weekend

Motor bike near coastline (Photo: Click_and_Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas -- For Memorial Day weekend, Austin police are reminding people which watercrafts are prohibited on Lake Austin.

Beginning Friday, May 26, motorized surfboards, jet skis and wet bikes won't be allowed. The ban will last until sunrise Tuesday, May 30.

Austin police said the ban helps to ensure the safety of lake users, as there is sure to be more people than usual out on the water for the holiday weekend.

APD said kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are not prohibited.

For more information, contact the APD Lake Patrol Unit at 512-329-8841.

