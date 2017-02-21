WATCH: Woman confronts man dragging dog behind motorized wheelchair

Police have arrested a man after a neighbor filmed a video of him allegedly dragging his dog by a leash behind his motorized wheelchair.

MISSION, Texas (KGBT) -- Police have arrested a man after a neighbor filmed a video of him allegedly dragging his dog by a leash behind his motorized wheelchair.

The incident happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood in Mission, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley. A neighbor, Melissa Torrez, told CBS affiliate KGBT she saw the man dragging the struggling German shepherd and confronted him.

(WARNING: Disturbing video of incident)

Torrez begin taping the scene, and a video posted on social media quickly drew outrage.

“All I see when I close my eyes is her little face, trying to gasp for air, and it’s just so helpless,” said Veronica Torrez, Melissa Torrez’s mother.

Mission police said they received hundreds of calls from concerned residents which prompted them to investigate. The dog’s owner, 59-year-old Mario Cardona, is now facing animal cruelty charges, reports KGBT.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

G2, the female German shepherd, was removed from his home and remains in the custody of animal control. The station reports she is healthy and doing well.

