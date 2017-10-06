Watch out! Deer collisions on the rise in Texas

According to data from State Farm, crashes between vehicles and deer increase during the fall months -- and could even go up more this year in Texas.

Austinite Steve Hanson said he is careful when driving - always keeping an eye out - ever since he hit a deer several years ago.

"It was certainly startling,” said Hanson.

He said it came out of nowhere.

"They tried to dash in front of me, and I caught the shoulder, and they fell underneath the car, and I felt so bad,” said Hanson.

KVUE received several photos from viewers across the area Thursday, each of them, experiencing something similar.

State Farm projects a 7 percent increase in claims this year compared to last year.

"We've seen cars be totaled before,” said Agent Brent Allen. "It can do a lot of damage, it's amazing when you hit an animal, you think well it's going to hurt the animal, but not the car, but actually it hurts the car a lot."

Allen said 46 percent of their claims involving deer collisions happen between October and December.

"This time of year is when we see more deer collisions,” said Allen.

Scott Jurk with Texas Parks and Wildlife says that's because right now is mating season.

"The bucks only have breeding on their mind, and so they will literally run into the side of vehicles trying to get to those does you may not have seen already cross the road,” said Jurk.

And our population growth could be adding to this growing problem.

"We just have a lot of deer, and a lot of neighborhoods, and of course a lot of traffic, so you put those together and you're going to have these encounters,” said Jurk. “The deer have been here for a long time, and with more neighborhoods being built in their habitat, then the deer are coming into the neighborhoods.”

If you see deer on the side of the road, Jurk said you should continue driving and try to move over away from the deer.

If you’re driving at night, he suggested using your bright lights.

"Whenever you see a deer come by, don't assume that's the only one there because almost always there's other ones following,” said Allen.

