Close WATCH NOW: Hurricane Harvey coverage from Corpus Christi KIII Breaking News KHOU 1:55 AM. CDT August 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Our sister station, KIII News, is in live coverage of Hurricane Harvey.Watch continuing coverage in the player above. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 12:20 p.m. Friday KHOU 11 News top headlines at 6 AM Hurricane Harvey: 6:15 p.m update Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 10:20 a.m. Friday Houston forecast & Hurricane Harvey update - 6:45 a.m. Friday KHOU Live Video VERIFY: Stay with trusted sources for latest on Harvey Coldplay in Houston, ready to play 'if we're told it's ok' 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Hurricane Harvey: 4 p.m. Friday update More Stories Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport as Category 4 Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Reports of damage in Rockport, Corpus as Harvey… Aug 24, 2017, 11:40 p.m. Tornado touches down in Matagorda County, curfew in place Aug 25, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs