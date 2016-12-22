WATCH: Dallas home light show set to familiar Aggie song

A Dallas area home's Christmas light show is gaining attention online.

DALLAS, Tex. (KBTX) – A Dallas area home's Christmas light show is gaining attention online.

The show is set to the tune of "Aggie War Hymn" and it consists of more than 2,000 lights blinking in rhythm with the Texas A&M song.

The display also portrays the Fightin' Texas Aggies famous T-block marching formation on the roof.

The lights run from 6-10 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. to midnight on weekends. The show rotates through eight different songs and lasts 20 min.

The residents of the home are accepting donations from visitors. All money raised from the show will go to Toys for Tots.

