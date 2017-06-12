WATCH: Body cam footage shows Jourdanton officer tase drug suspect

SAN ANTONIO - JOURDANTON, Texas -- Body cam footage released by the Jourdanton Police Department shows an officer use his TASER on a suspect that attempted to flee during a drug investigation.
According to the Jourdanton Police Department Facebook post, the footage was released as a part of their ongoing effort to give the public a view from the perspective of an officer.
Scrolling text at the beginning of the video gives a bit more context into the incident.
According to the video, Officer Cody Presley had stopped a vehicle on Monday, June 5, 2017, for a minor traffic violation.
Officer Presley found drugs in the vehicle and approached one of the subjects to detain him. The suspect began to flee but the chase was brought to a quick end.
The post closed with a warning from the Jourdanton Police.
"Don't make the police chase you. Fleeing from the police is rarely successful and only results in additional criminal charges."
