Was that a tornado? Elgin community reflects after severe weather

ELGIN, Texas -- Cleanup continues in Elgin after heavy storms damaged homes and property Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service says 40 to 60 mile per hour winds hit the area, tearing away roofs, toppling structures and leaving roads filled with debris.

The NWS also said they are investigating claims from neighbors who suspect a small tornado hit.

Neighbors along Roemer Road are thankful they survived.

It is where Rev. Lawrence Davis lives and has his church -- Lakeview Christian Center.

He was inside a now-toppled over structure during the storms – and he's grateful for it.

"If I would have been out here 15 seconds prior, and when that wind came," said Rev. Davis. "I probably would have been up the street somewhere."

Friends and neighbors have been checking on him throughout the day.

"When he told me that he was inside and this happened, I just, I started crying," said Yvette Frelich.

Even Davis' UPS driver made a stop, asking him if he was OK.

Pieces of his roof were flung on his neighbor Teri Reiley's property. Parts of her roof were ripped off too.

"The peeling off was like tearing of something," she said. "Like a piece of cloth or paper."

She said her dogs, cattle and family are safe.

"My daughter and I are a little stunned over all of it," she said.

A sentiment Reverend Davis shares.

"I'm thankful and grateful. Yes, I am thankful and grateful," he said.

Some of the neighbors have insurance, so they expect to be covered.

Reverend Davis, however, said he does not and said he will salvage what is left of his storage facility.

