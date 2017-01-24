San Antonio mall shooting raises concealed carry questions

A shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is raising questions regarding concealed carry. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall left one man dead and five others injured Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects allegedly tried to rob a jewelry store, but two people stepped in and tried to intervene.

One of those two had a license to carry, and was able to shoot one of the suspects. The mall reopened to the public Monday.

Many wondered whether the situation was made better or worse with shoppers having handguns.

One of the suspects shot and killed 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy who tried to intervene. Murphy did not have a gun.

"The criminals are still going to have guns. Legislate it all you want, the bad guys will still have them. I want to be able to protect my family, myself or you if we're out and about and something like this happens," one gun rights advocate said.

Others, however, believe that more guns could lead to more violence.

"There should be a lot fewer guns, there would be a lot fewer murders and the poor person, the Good Samaritan, he got shot in the mall. It wouldn't have happened if we were to cut back on the amount of guns that are here," another resident said.

(© 2017 KENS)