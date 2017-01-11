Warrant: Grandfather accused of punching 1-year-old grandson

Frederick Johnson mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A local grandfather is accused of assaulting his 1-year-old grandson and is charged with injury to a child, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states Frederick Johnson, 46, is accused of hitting his grandson during an argument with the baby's father at their southwest-side home on Jan 6.

Johnson reportedly "became enraged" and punched at the baby's father, who was holding the baby at the time.

According to the warrant, Johnson struck the baby in his right eye and nose during this altercation.

The baby's father then left the house with his son and called police to report the incident.

(© 2017 KENS)