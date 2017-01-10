Walmart arson results in 4 injuries

PRINCETON, Texas -- Four people were injured Monday afternoon in Princeton after a man poured lighter fluid on stacks of clothes inside a Walmart and set them afire.



Firefighters put out the flames within 15 minutes- but not before smoke filled the store- resulting in four people being treated for smoke inhalation.



None of the four people requiring medical treatment are believed to have been seriously injured.



The suspect was arrested walking not far from the store after police posted surveillance photos of him and citizens dialed 911.



Investigators are still working to determine what motivated the arsonist to set the fire.



The store will be closed indefinitely while police collect evidence and Walmart determines the extent of smoke damage.

