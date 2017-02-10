Vigil for shooting victim ends with another woman shot

SAN ANTONIO -- A vigil for a woman shot and killed in late-January ends with another woman shot and one woman injured, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place at the Spanish Spur Apartments in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive on the City's southeast side.

Family and friends honored the life of Rose Limon Thursday night at a restaurant. Limon, 33, was the victim of a shooting that took place at the apartment complex on January 31.

After the vigil, family and friends returned to the Spanish Spur Apartments where a man and a woman got into a heated argument, according to police. The man pulled a gun and began shooting.

The victim ran to an SUV and went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The woman was struck while attempting to run away from the gunfire, investigators said.

A second woman's foot was run over while attempting to stop the vehicle.

Police are in search of the shooter who will face a charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Police are also still in search of the person who killed Rose Limon.