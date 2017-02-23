Man airlifted to Galveston hospital after cutting hand off with radial saw

VIDOR - A Vidor man was transported by helicopter Thursday to a Galveston hospital after cutting his hand off with a power saw.

Vidor Police and firefighters responded to a call and found that a 17-year-old man had cut his hand off above the wrist with a radial saw, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

It is believed that the man purposely cut his hand off due to a mental health issue, Carroll said.

Officials on the scene told KHOU 11 sister station 12News that the man was conscious and alert when he was transported to University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

