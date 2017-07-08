VIDEO: Shooting kills 2 people, Dallas police seek tips

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Simpson Stuart Road at about 12:18 a.m. (Photo: Dallas Police, WFAA)

Dallas police released surveillance video for any information regarding a shooting that killed two people overnight.



According to police, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Simpson Stuart Road at about 12:18 a.m. Saturday.



41-year-old Cameron McDaniel was arriving home and parking his vehicle when two suspects wearing masks confronted him. Surveillance video shows the two suspects walking up to McDaniel before shots rang out.



McDaniel was shot and sent to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. One of the suspects was also shot and died at the scene, police say.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Loeb, #7751 at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

