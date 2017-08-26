VICTORIA: Mandatory curfew in place, heavy damage reported

VICTORIA, Texas - About 60 miles north of Rockport in Victoria, there is a mandatory curfew in place for residents due to downed power lines in the area.

Authorities are telling evacuated residents to not try to come back to town yet. There are roads going in an out of Victoria, as well as roads in the city itself, that are closed as of Saturday evening.

24,000 people in the area are without power and water is unavailable. There are five water towers in town and the pumps that run the towers do not work.

The curfew is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Sunday. City officials expect the curfew to resume Sunday night.

