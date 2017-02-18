Vandals and thieves strike at Mission San Juan Capistrano

Mission San Juan Capistrano has recently become a target for vandals and thieves. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - In a city that is preparing to celebrate 300 years of joyous, faith-filled community, there are certain crimes that strike at the core of San Antonio's common history.

Mission San Juan Capistrano has recently become the target of vandals and thieves, criminals who have stolen sacred things and damaged one of the city’s most treasured spaces.

Father Jim Galvin, who lives on the Mission grounds, said the church was attacked last Thursday in broad daylight.

Galvin said, while the church was busy with tourists coming and going, thieves were busy as well, jumping over a simple railing designed to protect the altar and sacristy.

“There's no alarm on during the day obviously, so that's why they weren't detected,” Galvin said.

The priest said the thieves stole small electronics, but they also took a piece of history, a processional cross that was a gift from the University of the Incarnate Word.

“It's a sacred object. It's used in the procession at the beginning of Mass,” Galvin said.

Galvin said it’s impossible to put a value on the loss.

“It's like most religious objects that are old and have monetary value, it's beyond that. As far as I'm concerned, they're sacred things,” Galvin said.

In January, there was another incident in the dead of night.

Galvin said he was roused from sleep at 2 a.m. when burglars tried to kick in his bedroom door, and he yelled for them to leave.

“Then they went to the church, and they kicked the sacristy door in. The alarm went off, and that scared them, so they ran off,” Galvin said.

Galvin said other items have been stolen as well.

A statue of San Juan Capistrano in the back portion of the church had a flag stripped from the staff that rests in the hands of the saint.

Candles and their donation boxes have been taken.

“I've caught people stealing from the votive candle box. A man had a telescopic device to steal the money. I confronted him and he ran off," Gavin said.

Another time, Galvin said brazen thieves got into the choir loft of the church in front of witnesses and made off with the keyboard.

“They were seen but people just thought they were meant to be there. They just calmly went up to the choir loft, and they just walked out with the keyboard and took it with them,” Galvin said.

Galvin said while other churches have chosen to close their doors during weekday hours to prevent these kinds of thefts, he believes it’s vital to keep the Mission open to the public.

“As far as I'm concerned, the walls of that church are permeated with the prayers of the people throughout the centuries. I would really never want it to be closed.”

Galvin said tourists expect, and should have, unfettered access to the shrine. He said he hopes the faithful will continue to visit, but that they do so with their eyes and ears open.

“I would ask people who are visiting the Mission to just be vigilant. If they see something happening, they could just check, being aware of their own safety of course," he said.

There are usually personnel from the National Park Service close at hand, and Galvin lives on site and is usually available.

“The Missions belong to San Antonio. They belong to the people. They belong to the country,” Galvin said.

With regard to recovering the stolen processional cross, Galvin said he hopes that anyone who sees it will say something, either to the church, or to law enforcement.

“It’s about 12 in. tall. It’s a metal cross with a corpus on it,” Galvin said. “So if anybody is selling a kind of old-looking crucifix, that has a part on the bottom for attaching to a pole, it could be the one from San Juan," he said.

(© 2017 KENS)