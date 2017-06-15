Close VA holds town hall for vets to voice healthcare concerns Ivan Gibson, KENS 5:15 AM. CDT June 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST On Thursday night, local veterans let their voices be heard about problems plaguing the VA.KENS 5 talked to vets at the town hall about the changes necessary when it comes to their healthcare. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Victim: Ex caught on camera trashing car Police seek suspects in death of 10-month-old boy Teen thief pickets for forgiveness HPD releases video of fatal hit-and-run on Broadway UVA student released from North Korea in a coma VERIFY: Does Texas offer free roadside assistance? Employees say surprising things are stolen from restaurants Texas is deregulating eyebrow threading Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victim New details on Heights woman who vanished More Stories HPD: Driver shot dead, suspected shooter on the run… Jun 16, 2017, 4:49 a.m. Wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge critically… Jun 16, 2017, 4:35 a.m. HPD: Mom will be charged after boy ejected from crash Jun 16, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs