UTSA professor launches 'sanctuary campus' petition

SAN ANTONIO - A petition has been submitted to officials at the University of Texas at San Antonio asking them to designate the university as a "sanctuary campus."

The campus, however, has not been declared a sanctuary campus as KENS 5 previously reported.

When it comes to the protection of undocumented immigrants on college campuses, the university said it will not release personal information about students unless subpoenaed through the legal system.

A history professor at UTSA authored the petition. She told KENS 5 many of her students are worried about the future of DACA: A federal program that offers deferred action for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

"I see some of my best and brightest students, and they may or may not have papers arranged or everything in order," professor Catherine Nolan-Ferrell said.

The announcement comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will cut funding for any college campus that declares itself a "sanctuary" campus.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly characterized the university's "sanctuary campus" status.

