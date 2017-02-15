UTSA lacking details in ousting of Ricard Romo as president

Dr. Ricardo Romo (PHOTO: Courtesy of UTSA) (Photo: Courtesy of UTSA, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Allegations of misconduct are hanging over long-time UTSA President Ricardo Romo, resulting in his ousting from the university.

In a statement, UTSA says that Romo will remain on administrative leave while the allegations against him are reviewed. The school is not saying what those allegations are. Romo was set to retire in a few months anyway.

This is what he said in September, when his retirement was announced.

“For me, I think the time is right,” Romo said. “I told the chancellor, whenever I go out, I want to go when I'm still pitching fast balls, and I don't want to go out on a stretcher.”

Under his leadership, academic programs expanded from 91 to 162. UTSA research also became nationally recognized for excellence with tier one status. Romo also said he was proud of the student recreational center.

For the last several months, there's been a national search to fill his position. In the meantime, Dr. Pedro Reyes, a former executive vice chancellor, will act as president.

