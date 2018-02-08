UT's Andrew Jones finds time for hoops despite cancer treatment

(Photo: Instagram)

AUSTIN - Not to anyone's surprise, Longhorn Basketball's Andrew Jones is still finding time to hit the court despite his leukemia diagnosis.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night with the caption "Grinding," Jones can be seen dribbling and laying up a basketball in what appears to be a hospital gym. Jones, wearing a mask, gloves and hospital bracelet, of course makes the shot.

Grinding 😈 A post shared by Andrew Jones (@drewdotcash_1) on Feb 7, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

It was announced in January that the University of Texas sophomore basketball star was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow.

In a statement released last month, his family said Jones has started treatments and has asked for prayers.

"This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time," the Jones' family statement said.

