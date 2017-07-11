Utility blade found attached to Huntsville shopping cart

(KBTX photo)

A utility blade was found attached to a shopping cart just days after razor blades were melted into two city park slides, according to Huntsville police.

The blade was found following a minor injury to a customer at the Ravenwood Village shopping center. Huntsville police are working with the store's staff to try to find a suspect.

Huntvsille police are advising local retailers to check carts regularly.

Police are also requesting the public’s help in reporting any similar suspicious behavior.

"We are asking for the community's assistance. Citizens have been instrumental in catching these kinds of criminals in the past," said Chief Kevin Lunsford. "We are concerned about the safety of our residents."

On July 6, city crews found four razor blades on two slides at Emancipation and Boettcher Mill Road parks.

Police have been visiting local childcare centers to check their playground equipment as well.

© 2017 KAGS-TV