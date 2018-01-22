UT student attacked off-campus Sunday morning

AUSTIN - University of Texas Police said a man approached a female student from behind and pulled down her pants and underwear on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Guadalupe, near Tyler's clothing store.

Police said the suspect fled the area. They described him as a Hispanic male in his early twenties wearing "hipster" style glasses.

UTPD said if you have any information to contact them at (512) 471-4441 extension nine.

