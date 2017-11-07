UT Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity suspended after hazing report

(Photo: Sigma Alpha Epsilon website)

AUSTIN - A University of Texas fraternity has been suspended for at least four years after a report they were committing health and safety violations and failing to abide by the national organization's standards.

In a statement on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon's national website, officials said they informed UT authorities of the closure of the Texas Rho chapter, calling the loss "unfortunate".

Sigma Alpha Epsilon staff said they received a report of a hazing incident through their anonymous toll-free hotline. It prompted them to begin an investigation into the incident, which found members were not following health and safety protocol, the statement said.

"It serves as a crucial reminder to our collegiate members, chapter officers and alumni that violations to Minerva’s Shield and failure to follow our membership-education program known as the True Gentleman Experience will not be tolerated and may result in closure," national chapter officials said in a statement.

Staff said in the statement that the closure of the chapter was necessary and warranted.

The chapter will remain suspended "until the membership has graduated or for a period not sooner than four years," the statement said.

