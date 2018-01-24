UT Police, APD addressing crime on campus

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department and UT police are investigating a series of robberies near campus.

They all happened in the past week -- two of them in the same building as the Dobie 21 dorms.

Students were alerted about the crimes on their phones from the university's text alert system.

UT said they changed that alert system over the winter break to include areas that are technically off campus -- like west of Guadalupe -- to communicate better with students.

One of those students is Salma Young, who says she carries mace.

"Just in case anything happens,” she said. “I feel pretty safe with this.”

She said the fact police responded to a robbery in the building where she lives concerns her.

"I was kind of scared,” she said. “And not safe at all, because that definitely was not the first time it happened."

Monday evening, police responded to a report of a robbery in the basement of Dobie. On Friday, a robbery at the Subway in the same building.

The same day, police responded to a robbery at the Subway on San Antonio Street. And over the weekend, a female student was walking on Guadalupe when a man approached her from behind and pulled down her pants and underwear. Police said the man then ran away.

"We usually have more of a heightened presence here (West Campus) to begin with,” said APD Officer Joseph Murray. “Then anytime something like that happens it gets put out to all the shifts to really concentrate on this area.”

The APD is the lead investigative agency on these crimes because they happened technically off campus, but they work with UT police.

“APD will let UTPD know they're responding to a, in this case a robbery, and UT police officers will actually go out and look throughout the area,” said Chief David Carter. “For example, in West Campus or wherever that particular incident occurred."

Chief David Carter said it is important for UT police to share information with students, and he asks that the students do the same.

“Calling 9-1-1 if they see somebody fitting the description,” said Carter. “If we give out information regarding there's something going on in a particular area that we encourage students to stay away from that area, we do so because we want our students to be safe."

We asked police about crime trends and they could not say at this time whether the recent crimes mark either an increase or decrease.

