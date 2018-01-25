UT launches program to help victims of interpersonal violence

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Wednesday afternoon, the University of Texas launched its latest initiative, the Interpersonal Violence Peer Support Program.

Through the free program, trained students will offer confidential support and options to other students who are victims of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The peer supporters went through extensive training in order to be prepared.

"They went through over 40-plus hours of training," Director of Student Emergency Services Kelly Soucy said. "That goes through all the different dynamics of interpersonal violence, but also just resources on campus, what's available and really helping them understand what their role is."

Last week, UT President Greg Fenves announced the university is lowering the cost of mental health services across campus. Counseling services are now free. Psychiatric services are $10 per session.

The services will be funded through the partnership with ESPN on the Longhorn Network.

"It just shows that this is something that is being prioritized as well for the students, and that's really exciting," said peer educator and UT junior Shalaka Damle.

