UT Jewish student center vandalized, police say

AUSTIN - Austin police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Jewish student center near the University of Texas after a window was broken.

Police confirmed the incident happened at 2 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Texas Hillel in West Campus. The center serves as a place for Jewish students to participate in campus-based community events that reflect their faith.

University of Texas police is assisting with the investigation.

Texas Hillel released the following statement regarding the incident:

On Saturday morning, a window of the Texas Hillel building was broken. Acts of vandalism such as this are unacceptable and have no place on our campus. We are grateful for the strong support from President Fenves and the University. We are cooperating with UTPD and University administrators as they investigate this incident, and whether the University’s Jewish community was specifically targeted. We hope swift action is taken to hold those responsible to account.



We continue to work with our campus and community partners to ensure all Jewish students feel safe and welcome on campus, and that incidents like this do not happen again. Texas Hillel is here to engage and connect with any students or faculty who are impacted by this incident, and we welcome members of our community to join us in developing proactive ways to process and address these issues.

KVUE reached out to the University of Texas for a statement. This story will be updated when it is received.

