UT Health San Antonio to receive $30 million from Mays Family Foundation

UT Health San Antonio President William L. Henrich, M.D., MACP, greets Lowry and Peggy Mays at the naming ceremony for the Mays Cancer Center. (Photo: UT Health San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO - William L. Henrich, M.D., MACP, president of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), announced Tuesday that the Mays Family Foundation is increasing its legacy gift supporting the UT Health San Antonio Cancer Center to $30 million.

The new $25 million contribution builds on the Mays Family Foundation’s earlier gift of $5 million in 2015 that established the Mays Family Foundation Distinguished University Presidential Chair for the Director of the Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio. The Cancer Center formerly was called the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC).

In recognition and appreciation of the Mays’ gift, the UT System Board of Regents authorized naming the UT Health San Antonio Cancer Center as the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio. The announcement was made at a celebration honoring the Mays family at the Cancer Center, located at 7979 Wurzbach Road in the South Texas Medical Center.

The combined contributions from the Mays Family Foundation will provide a substantial endowment to perpetually support the director of the Mays Cancer Center and to establish up to 10 new permanent distinguished endowed chairs to support key faculty recruitment and retention. The gift also will establish the Mays Cancer Center Excellence Endowment to support top priorities for future success and long-term sustainability for generations to come.

“This legacy contribution from the Mays Family Foundation will provide vital support for top-quality cancer care, innovative cancer research, investment in new drug discovery, and support for educating and training the next generation of leaders in cancer,” said Mays Cancer Center Director Ruben A. Mesa, M.D., FACP.

“The Board of Regents is honored to recognize the Mays family for a monumental investment not only in an institution, but in the people of their great city. We are proud that three of the four NCI-Designated Cancer Cancers in this state are UT health institutions, including UT Health San Antonio, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center and UT Southwestern. The Mays’ gift comes at a very important time, given UT Health San Antonio’s developing affiliation with MD Anderson, and its grand vision to enhance access to the most advanced cancer care available. If there ever was a perfect time to use the word ‘transformational,’ this is the day,” said Sara Martinez Tucker, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents.

Peggy and Lowry Mays and their family have been key supporters of the Cancer Center since the early years. Peggy Mays, a former member of the Board of Governors of the Cancer Center, founded the Cancer Center’s highly successful annual fund program – the Cabinet – in 1996. The Cabinet has raised nearly $8 million over the program’s 21-year history.

Kathryn Mays Johnson, president of the Mays Family Foundation, is a member of the Board of Governors of the Cancer Center and is a past president of the SA Cancer Council (formerly known as the Cancer Center Council). Over the past 33 years, the council has supported the Cancer Center through fundraising, volunteer services, community outreach and education, and patient assistance. The SA Cancer Council has raised more than $4.5 million for these purposes.

“As longtime supporters and advocates of our Cancer Center in San Antonio, we are pleased to provide significant financial support at this critical time,” Lowry Mays said. “We are very proud that our family name will forever be associated with this Cancer Center, which serves millions of people in San Antonio and across South Texas.”

© 2018 KENS-TV