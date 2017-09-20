U.S. won't seek death penalty for James Bradley Jr. in deadly smuggling case

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that James Bradley Jr. will face more charges for the smuggling case in which 10 undocumented immigrants died in a hot trailer back in July.

And while Bradley will face more charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that he won’t face the death penalty.

In addition, another person has been added to the case: 47-year-old Pedro Silva Segura, an undocumented immigrant from Laredo.

Bradley and Segura face charges of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death, conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, and transporting undocumented aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

Bradley, alone, is also facing charges of transportation of undocumented aliens resulting in death, transporting undocumented aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The maximum penalty for Bradley is life in prison. Silva could face life in prison or the death penalty.

